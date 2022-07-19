Apple to slow down hiring for 2023: Report

San Francisco, July 19 After Microsoft, Meta and Google, Apple has reportedly become the next Big Tech company to slow down hiring for 2023 owing to tough global macroeconomic conditions.

The hiring changes at Apple will not affect all the teams but some verticals will see decreased hiring activities next year, according to Bloomberg.

The company is likely not to backfill some positions too, the report noted late on Monday.

Apple is likely to release its much-anticipated augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) headset in January next year, as the buzz around metaverse gains steam.

Last week, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft became the first tech giant to lay off employees as part of a 'realignment'.

The layoffs at Microsoft reportedly affect nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions.

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has informed staff about a hiring slowdown this year while Meta (formerly Facebook) has warned employees of "serious times" and has issued a hiring freeze for certain roles.

Twitter has also cut 30 per cent of its recruiting team while Elon Musk-run Tesla has been laying off hundreds of employees.

Other tech companies that have slowed hiring include Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

Cloud major Oracle recently considered laying off thousands of workers to save up to $1 billion in cost-cutting measures, the media reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor