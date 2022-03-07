Apple to unveil more powerful Mac mini at March 8 event
By ANI | Published: March 7, 2022 10:43 PM2022-03-07T22:43:41+5:302022-03-07T22:50:23+5:30
With Apple's 'Peek Performance' launch event right around the corner, the latest leaks have unveiled details of the new Mac mini.
With Apple's 'Peek Performance' launch event right around the corner, the latest leaks have unveiled details of the new Mac mini.
As per GSM Arena, Apple will introduce a more powerful Mac Mini which is rumoured to arrive with Apple's M1 Pro or M2 processor.
The other new bit is a more affordable 27-inch Apple display without mini-LED. Apple currently offers a single monitor in its lineup - the 32-inch Pro Display XDR which starts at USD 4,999. Having a more affordable option will definitely be a welcome development.
As per sources, Apple will leave out the rumoured next-gen Mac Pro and iMac Pro for 2023.
The rest of the expected announcements at the event include a new iPhone SE model with 5G connectivity, an Apple A15 chipset and the same basic design as its predecessor from 2020.
A new iPad Air is also expected with updated hardware. Apple's event starts at 10:00 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) on Tuesday, March 8.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app