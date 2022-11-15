Apple TV 4K may equip binned A15 chip

San Francisco, Nov 15 Apple's third-generation TV 4K is reportedly equipped with a binned version of the A15 Bionic chip with five-core CPU.

Despite having a binned CPU and a fanless design, the new Apple TV is roughly 40 per cent faster and less slower than the previous TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip, reports MacRumors.

According to the report, the iPhone maker claimed that the graphics processing unit (GPU) performance is up to 30 per cent quicker on the new Apple TV as compared to its predecessors, but there are no GPU benchmark applications for tvOS.

Last month, the tech giant had announced that the Apple TV 4K will be available in India starting at Rs 14,900.

From November 4, the device was made available in Apple stores in more than 30 countries and regions.

