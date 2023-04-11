Apple's first store to open in Mumbai on April 18

Apple has officially announced that it will open its stores in India- Mumbai and New Delhi. The first one, Apple BKC, will open in Mumbai on April 18, while the second, Apple Saket, will be thrown open to the public in Delhi on April 20. The store is said to be inspired by kaali-peeli taxi art unique to the city, which is set to be launched later this month at the Jio World Drive Mall.

All these years, users have been buying their Apple hardware from ‘Apple Premium Resellers’, third-party stores such as iWorld, Future Retail, and Invent and these had to acquire a license from Apple to sell devices. But the company-owned Apple Retail store is not just a retail shop but is more about the premium experience that Apple loyalists swear by.

“The Apple flagship stores are a key cornerstone of Apple’s market outreach strategy. They focus on imparting unique customer experiences in the form of distinctive ‘town square’ for consumers seeking aspirational lifestyles. While doing so, they provide consumers with an opportunity to touch, feel, explore and experience the devices. Beyond products, these stores act as a customer service touchpoint, and a community centre for consumers with specially curated “Today at Apple" sessions to explore, learn and unwind,” said Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CyberMedia Research (CMR).Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.