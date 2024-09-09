Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event: What's coming for iPhone 16, Apple watch, and AirPods

Washington [US], September 9 : Tech giant Apple's highly anticipated "It's Glowtime" event is set to make waves on Monday, unveiling the new iPhone 16 along with other exciting updates.

Here's a rundown of what you can expect from this major event, as per The Verge:

1. Unveiling the iPhone 16 Lineup

Apple is gearing up to introduce the iPhone 16 series, anticipated to be the most powerful and feature-rich iPhone to date, especially the Pro models. The new lineup will likely debut with Apple Intelligence across all variants, marking a significant leap in AI integration for iPhones. According to The Verge, the term "glowtime" references the glowing effect seen around the screen edges when Siri is activated in the latest iOS 18 betas.

2. New Processors for Enhanced AI

With the introduction of Apple Intelligence, new processors are expected to power the iPhone 16 models. While the iPhone 15 Pro currently features the A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 is rumoured to include a new A18 chip across all models. This new processor will drive advanced AI features, enhancing the overall performance of the device.

3. Revamped Camera Design

The iPhone 16 will sport a new camera design, with reportedly leaked images showing a vertical stack of two lenses, reminiscent of earlier models like the iPhone 12. This change is aimed at improving landscape spatial video capture, ideal for use with the Vision Pro. Additionally, battery life improvements are expected, enhancing the overall user experience.

4. iPhone 16 Pro Models: Upgrades and Enhancements

For the Pro models, as per The Verge, significant changes are anticipated. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may feature identical camera systems, including the 5x "tetraprism" telephoto lenses currently exclusive to the Pro Max. Both Pro models are also expected to come in new colours, including a rose finish and a Zune-brown "bronze" titanium. Display sizes will reportedly increase, with the Pro's screen growing from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and the Pro Max from 6.7 to 6.9 inches.

5. New Apple Watches and AirPods

Apple is also set to unveil new wearable devices. The Apple Watch Series 10 (or possibly X) will reportedly feature a slimmer case and a larger screen option, catering to athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, a new black colour for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a plastic Apple Watch SE are expected. In the AirPods lineup, look for new entry and mid-tier models, potentially including a USB-C version of the AirPods Max with enhanced features such as adaptive audio and improved noise cancellation.

6. Bonus: Possible New Mac Mini

While not the main focus, Apple may also tease a new Mac Mini, according to The Verge. This compact device, rumoured to be nearly as small as an Apple TV, could be announced alongside the iPhone 16 event or at a separate future event.

The "It's Glowtime" event promises to be a significant occasion for Apple, with a host of new products and features set to be revealed.

