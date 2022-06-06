Apple's online store down ahead of WWDC event

San Francisco, June 6 As Apple is all set for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, the tech giant's online storefront has reportedly gone down.

The WWDC keynote event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday.

According to MacRumors, it has been several years since Apple released new hardware at WWDC, but the fact that the store is down suggests that users may be seeing some new devices.

Apple routinely closes the online store in the hours leading up to special events where new products are expected.

A recent report said that users are certainly going to hear the latest on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS, as well as some wildcards like tvOS at WWDC.

The first look at iOS 16 will likely arrive with an early developer beta, meaning if you have an Apple dev account, you can get access, not long after the keynote.

The biggest changes are apparently in store for the lock screen, notifications, Messages and Health.

The update could bring some widgets to the real estate, by way of the "Today View", including key bits of information like weather, calendar entries and shortcuts to favourite apps, beyond the existing camera and flashlight buttons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor