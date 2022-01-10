ASUS Chromebook CX1101 offers good experience on a budget
New Delhi, Jan 10 Taiwanese tech major ASUS has brought an affordable 11.6-inch Chromebook CX1101 to India, designed to boost everyday productivity with military-grade rugged reliability.
The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is an ultra-compact and ultraportable that weighs 1.24kg and measures 291.6 x 200.9 x 1.95mm.
It has a plastic body and comes with metal reinforced hinges.
The laptop has a huge bezel around the display with ASUS branding below the display and the HD webcam.
The machine comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and the company says that it has been torture-tested to pass stringent, industry-leading ASUS quality tests that exceed even the military standards.
In terms of ports, the right side has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with a charging indicator next to it, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a Kensington lock slot.
On the left side, there is a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, microSD slot that accepts cards up to 2TB and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
Both the USB-C ports support fast charging.
The Chromebook is equipped with an HD
