ASUS unveils ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with 90Hz display: Check Specifications and Price

Asus India on Monday introduced the new, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED a new edition to its ZenBook series. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor, the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is slim, light, and comes with a 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen. The exclusive 360° ErgoLift hinge design allows the display to be flipped to any position, according to the user’s requirement. The product pricing starts from INR 91,990 and will be sold across online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline platforms, starting from 21st March. The middle variant with R7 5800H CPU + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD costs Rs 1,12,990 and the top model with Ryzen 5900HX carries a price tag of 1,34,990.

Key Specifications

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 display with a 4-sided NanoEdge design, with a slim 2.9 mm side bezels, provides an 88% screen to body ratio. The display supports 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, along with smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Edge-to-edge full-sized, backlit keyboard. The keyboard achieves a 19.05 mm pitch (the distance between the middle points of adjacent keys) while retaining many commonly used function keys, enabling users to type comfortably with accuracy.

The audio system of the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series has been carefully tuned by experts from the ASUS Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon to ensure the very best sound for all kinds of content.

The new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series features an ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Audio, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series is equipped with a 63 Whr battery while the included 100W Type-C fast-charger will quickly refuel the laptop.