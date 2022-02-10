Asus's ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro set to debut in India

Asus's ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro, which were unveiled last August, are set to make their debut in India next week on February 15.

According to GSM Arena, the smartphones will be introduced through a virtual event which will begin at 12 noon local time.

Specs-wise the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are the same phones. However, the former features an RGB light panel on its back cover, while the latter sports a PMOLED display and a touch sensor.

The rest of the specs on both smartphones include the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 6.78" 144Hz AMOLED screen, 6,000 mAh battery with 65W charging, in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers.

For photography, there's a 24MP selfie shooter on the front, with the 64MP primary camera on the rear joined by 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro units.

As per GSM Arena, it's also worth noting that the ROG Phone 5s Pro comes bundled with AeroActive Cooler 5 and Aero case, while the 5s only comes with Aero case. It remains to be seen whether Asus adopts the same strategy in India or has different plans for these accessories.

( With inputs from ANI )

