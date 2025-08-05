Ather Energy drops over 2 pc after huge post-earnings rally

Mumbai, Aug 5 Shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy fell 2.1 per cent on Tuesday, as investors bought the dip from a bigger fall. The stock was trading at Rs 240 per share at 2:40 p.m.

Earlier during the intra-day trading, shares dropped 4.6 per cent, reaching a low of Rs 380.80 on the BSE. This decline followed a 12.81 per cent increase to Rs 391.8 on the NSE on Monday, after the company announced its quarterly earnings.

The company reported a 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop in revenue but reduced its net losses. The stock has risen 17.69 per cent in the past month, increasing by Rs 58.35.

The recent stock exchange filing shows revenue for Q1 of FY26 at Rs 645 crore, down from Rs 676.1 crore in Q4 of FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached Rs 134 crore, recovering from a Rs 127 crore loss last year.

The net loss for the first quarter of FY26 was Rs 178.20 crore, a 2.6 per cent decrease from Rs 182.90 crore in the same period last year. The net loss is also lower than the Rs 234 crore loss in the March quarter.

Total income also fell 2.17 per cent sequentially to Rs 672.9 crore from Rs 687.8 crore,

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the revenue from operations is up by 79 per cent from Rs 368.4 crore in the same period the previous year. This drop in losses and increase in revenue was based on a 97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in Q1. The company sold 46,078 units, fuelled by rising demand for its flagship model, Ather Rizta and an aggressive retail expansion strategy.

Ather opened 95 new experience centres (ECs) in Q1, 1, expanding its retail footprint to 446 stores. The retail network boost has enhanced accessibility, increased sales volume, and improved operational efficiency. Retail volumes increased 1 per cent sequentially and more than doubled compared to the previous year, rising by 2.5 times.

The company reported an 82.65 per cent increase in total income year-over-year. In Q1 FY26, Tarun Mehta-led company’s total expenditure grew 54 per cent to Rs 851 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 551 crore of the previous year.

According to the regulatory filing, the cost of materials, mainly due to battery and component procurement, accounted for the largest share of its expenditures, rising nearly 74 per cent.

