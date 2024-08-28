AT&T Down: Network Issues Cause iPhones to Display SOS Message, Disrupt Emergency Services in US

AT&T faced network issues on Tuesday, August 27, causing iPhone users across the US to see an SOS message due to connectivity problems. According to reports from outage trackers, the issue began around 6 PM (USA Time), leading many users to express their frustration on social media.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, complaints started around 3:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, August 28. By 4:30 AM, more than 5,000 users had reported connectivity issues with their devices, including mobile phones. About 61% of users reported problems with mobile phone connections, 29% faced signal issues, and 10% experienced mobile internet disruptions in the US.

Downdetector Report on AT&T Network Issues

The SOS message appeared on iPhones in the US after a disruption interfered with the device’s cellular signal, rendering it unable to connect to the carrier’s network. For those using an iPhone 13 or earlier models, the message may simply state “No service,” which, while less alarming, is equally frustrating for users who rely on their phones for communication.

Users complained on X

4hrs 20 mins still down service from the American Thugs & Thieves (AT&T). Firstnet still down too how is this acceptable @SneedTech@Techlife32@RLV_TECH_USApic.twitter.com/NxJ0WSj8oC — Carlos S Tech 🇨🇺 (@carlostech702) August 28, 2024

There seems to be a nationwide 911 outage with spikes of down services in Chicago, Detroit, Tampa, Dallas, and up the East Coast.



Reports are that it's isolated to AT&T.



If you think you may have an emergency, plan accordingly! pic.twitter.com/hLjvpBXzek — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 28, 2024

In a statement to The Verge, AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly said the company is working on the software issue, which may affect several customers' ability to connect to the wireless network.

"Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue," Kimberly stated.

