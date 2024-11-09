Australia Bans Social Media for Children Under 16; Should India Follow?

The Australian government banned the use of social media platforms for children under the age of 16 over online safety. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pointed out the harmful impact of social media on children. He stated that parents and grandparents are worried about the screen time and safety of their kids.

“This one is for the mums and dads... They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back,” said PM Albanese in an interview with a news channel. He said that social media is harming out children.

We're making 16 years old the minimum age for social media. Here's why. pic.twitter.com/evjttbTjUB — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 8, 2024

Under the proposed restrictions, social media platforms, like Instagram, Facebook and others will be required to take important steps to prevent children under age 16 from accessing their platforms and apps. There should be an exemption for kids who have parental consent. Social media firms are responsible, not parents or children.

The ban is expected to be enforced within the year, with the rules coming into force 12 months after approval in Australia. However, it will not apply to kids under 16 who are already active on social media at the time the law is introduced. Albanese confirmed there would be no penalties for young users, but social media platforms will be held responsible for non-compliance.

Should India Follow?

Should India also consider banning social media platforms? The news agency PTI has spoken to cyber law expert Pavan Duggal about his views on Australia's proposed social media ban for children under 16. According to Duggal, banning will attract more visitors to social media platforms.

“Australia is becoming the first country in the world to ban social media for children below a particular age. Though this actually represents a 19th-century mindset to deal with a 21st-century problem… The banning will lead to more traffic on banned websites,” said law expert Pavan Duggal.