Avoid These 5 Mistakes to Prevent Your WhatsApp Account from Being Permanently Banned

Millions of people worldwide use the popular messaging platform WhatsApp, but countless accounts are banned each month. In February alone, over 7.6 million accounts were banned in India. Here are some reasons your account might get banned.

Using third-party apps like WhatsApp Delta, GB WhatsApp, and WhatsApp Plus is prohibited and can lead to account bans. Messaging using someone else's name, profile photo, or identity card violates WhatsApp's Community Guidelines and can result in a ban. Impersonating celebrities or organizations. Constantly messaging individuals not in your contact list may be flagged as spam, leading to account closure. If multiple users report your account, WhatsApp may take action regardless of whether those users are in your contact list. Harassing or threatening others through messages will result in account closure, along with potential consequences for sending inflammatory, hateful, or offensive content.

Be careful while using the app and avoid these mistakes to be safe.