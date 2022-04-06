Blaupunkt launches made-in-India 40-inch smart TV for Rs 15,999

German consumer electronic company Blaupunkt has launched in India a 40-inch HD smart TV for Rs 15,999. . In addition, the Blaupunkt is also launching a 43-inch smart TV for Rs 19,999. The two new models have been designed & manufactured by the Indian contract manufacturer, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL).Flipkart is a strategic partner of Blaupunkt TV in India.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, said, "Seeing a paradigm shift in product innovation, we believe these are the products will be the best fit for every Indian household. Following the commitment to create a more inclusive Digital India, we are excited to launch two new models on Flipkart. We have always been about customer satisfaction and these two new Smart TVs can clearly take on the features which a high-end TV offers, that too under a budget-friendly range. "The two new TVs will be powered by the Android operating system, and users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. In addition, the remote will have shortcut buttons for Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv. These models come equipped with HDR10, 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies along with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

