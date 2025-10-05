BSNL’s indigenous 4G network to be upgraded to 5G in next 6-8 months: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 5 In the next six-eight months, the indigenously-developed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) 4G network will be upgraded to 5G, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.

Addressing the 'Kautilya Economic Enclave 2025' in the national capital, the minister said India has entered into the club of 4G technology with its own 4G standard.

"This is India's innovation capability and innovation enterprise. But we are not going to rest. Within the next six to eight months, we will be switching these 4G towers to 5G networks and providing end-to-end 5G network capability across the length and breadth of India," Scindia told the gathering.

Reflecting on the conclave’s theme “Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times,” the Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has transformed global challenges into opportunities through foresight and resilience.

India has joined a select group of five nations capable of delivering a complete, indigenous telecom ecosystem. BSNL has returned to profitability after 17 years, with its subscriber base rising from 78 lakh to 2.2 crore within a year.

Scindia noted that all towers are upgradable to 5G, preparing India for future technological demands.

He said India is set to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2027, demonstrating the nation’s ability to harness both wealth and intellect.

Last month, BSNL launched the Bharat Telecom Stack or intelligent 'Swadesh 4G Network', which will connect over 26,700 villages with high-speed internet connectivity for the first time.

BSNL unveiled the network, which is a modern and secure solution designed and developed entirely in India in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and Tejas Networks Limited.

With this launch, India becomes the fifth country in the world to have built a self-reliant, indigenous telecom technology stack supporting 4G and beyond.

Over 2.2 crore citizens will now have access to 4G data at affordable prices. Additionally, people in rural areas can now have services like digital learning, smarter farming tools and 24x7 telemedicine.

