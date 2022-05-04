Business, govt users need to pay for using Twitter: Musk

New Delhi, May 4 Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that business and government users on Twitter may need to pay a slight fee to stay on the micro-blogging platform.

In a tweet, the soon-to-be Twitter boss revealed what is coming next for the users.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," he posted.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stone cutting services for nothing," Musk added.

Musk had said that he wishes to "make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features".

"Some revenue is better than none," Musk further said.

At the annual Met Gala in New York earlier this week, Musk said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted.

Musk had long been advocating free speech on the platform, creating apprehensions for many as they fear the site will be left without regulations.

The billionaire earlier said that Twitter must remain politically neutral if it wants to keep enjoying public trust.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Musk.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he had said.

