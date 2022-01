CCI may complete anti-trust probe into Google Play Store in 60 days

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Jan 5 The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday told the Karnataka High Court that it may complete the ongoing anti-trust investigation into Google Play Store policies within 60 days.

The submission in the court was made on behalf of Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataraman who appeared for the competition watchdog.

Google said that it will cooperate with the CCI investigation and withdrew its writ petition, filed late last month in the Karnataka HC, asking for more time to reply to the anti-trust investigation by the CCI.

"We are pleased with the outcome of today's hearing before the Karnataka High Court and welcome the CCI's recognition that there is no need to proceed with ADIF's request for interim orders, and that the CCI will instead focus on completing its ongoing factual investigation," a Google spokesperson told in a statement.

"As we have said previously, we will continue to cooperate with the CCI's investigative process," the company spokesperson added.

The plea for interim relief was filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) in the CCI last October.

Google, in its writ petition, had argued that there is "no urgency citing the extension in their Play Store policy deadline".

The commission is of the prima facie view that such a policy is unfair as it restricts the ability of app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice, said the ADIF.

"We now look forward to the CCI report that is slated to be released in 60 days as was conveyed to the high court today," George said.

Google said in December that it was extending the timeline for developers in India from March 31, 2022 to October 31, 2022 to help them better integrate with Play Store's billing system.

"We recognise the unique needs of the developer ecosystem in India and remain committed to partnering with developers in India on their growth journey," a Google spokesperson had said in a statement.

George said that the ADIF "exhorts Google to fully comply with the antitrust investigation in good faith".

