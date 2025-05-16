Centre assures full support as Karnataka seeks e-buses under PM E-Drive scheme

New Delhi, May 16 The Ministry of Heavy Industries said on Friday it has received a formal proposal from the Karnataka government, seeking allocation of electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM E-Drive initiative.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted the state’s request, citing need for enhanced urban public transport systems in key cities, according to the Central government.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, held deliberations with senior officials of the Ministry and assured the Karnataka government of complete support from the Centre.

The Union Minister confirmed that the process of allocation is already underway and that Karnataka will receive electric buses in a phased and prioritised manner.

“I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the Government of India. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are transforming public mobility across India. Karnataka will definitely receive buses under PM E-Drive,” said Kumaraswamy.

Nearly 14,000 electric buses are to be allocated to nine major cities under the PM E-Drive initiative.

The PM E-Drive initiative aims to augment city bus operations with 14,028 electric buses. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years, till March 31, 2026.

Discussions between the Union and state governments have also covered associated infrastructure, including charging stations, bus depots, and vehicle maintenance systems. Officials from both sides explored implementation models to ensure rapid rollout across identified urban clusters.

“We are not just distributing buses; we are building a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive transport future for the people of India. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has my full cooperation and that of the Ministry,” said the Union Minister.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries said it remains committed to delivering on this transformative mission in collaboration with all state governments and stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor