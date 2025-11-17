Centre hikes ad rates for print media by 26 per cent

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Centre on Monday announced a 26 per cent increase in the rates of advertisements in the print media and introduced a premium for colour ads to strengthen the print media ecosystem.

The black and white advertisement rates for print media per sq. cm. for one lakh copies of dailies have been enhanced from Rs. 47.40 to Rs. 59.68. The Government has also agreed to the recommendations of the Committee relating to premium rates to be offered for colour advertisements, preferential positioning, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Higher rates for government advertisements will provide essential revenue support to print media, especially in an era of competition from various other media platforms and in view of the escalation in costs in the last few years. This can help sustain operations, maintain quality journalism, and support local news initiatives.

Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) is a nodal Media Unit under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for undertaking publicity campaigns on behalf of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India in various media vehicles, including print media, empanelled with CBC for this purpose. The rates for release of advertisements in Print media by CBC were last revised by the Ministry on the basis of the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee, January 9, 2019, which were valid for a period of three years.

The 9th Rate Structure Committee under the chairmanship of AS&FA (I&B) was constituted on 11th November 2021 for making recommendations regarding the revision in rates for Government advertisements in print media.

The Committee, during its proceedings between November 2021 and August 2023, considered the representations from various newspaper associations of small, medium and big category newspapers, viz. Indian Newspaper Society (INS), All India Small Newspapers Association (AISNA), Small-Medium-Big Newspapers Society (SMBNS) and other stakeholders.

The Committee also deliberated on the various parameters having an impact on the rates of advertisements in print media, such as WPI inflation in respect of Newsprint, wage, rate of inflation, trend of imported newsprint prices, processing cost, etc. The Committee submitted its recommendations on 23 September 2023.

Increasing the rates for Government advertisements in print media will yield several significant benefits, both for the government and the media landscape.

The upward revision in advertisement rates can align with broader trends in media consumption. By recognising the value of print media in a diversified media ecosystem, the Government can better target its communications strategies, ensuring that they reach citizens effectively across various platforms, the official statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor