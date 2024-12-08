Centre seeks public comments on clinical electrical thermometer for error-free diagnosis

New Delhi, Dec 8 The government on Sunday said that it has invited public comments on proposed rules for clinical electrical thermometer to measure human and animal body temperatures sans errors and ensure uniformity.

These thermometers are extensively used in households, healthcare facilities, and various industries.

The proposed rules aim to foster trust in their measurements, ensuring that diagnosis and treatment decisions are based on reliable data.

“This initiative is a significant step toward strengthening consumer safety and promoting uniformity in the measurement of body temperature,” said the government.

The Legal Metrology Department under the Department of Consumer Affairs, ensures accuracy and reliability in weighing and measuring devices, thereby, safeguarding consumer interests.

To enhance the standardisation and precision of clinical electrical thermometers designed to measure human and animal body temperatures, draft rules have been proposed.

“These rules aim to revise the existing regulations for such devices, which play a critical role in diagnosing conditions like fever and hypothermia,” said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in a statement.

The draft rules, framed by a committee constituted by the Department, were published on the Department's website on November 29, for public consultation.

Stakeholders and the public are invited to submit their comments and suggestions by December 30, said the government.

Once finalised after reviewing public and stakeholder feedback, these rules will standardise the accuracy and reliability of clinical electrical thermometers.

“The provisions mandate verification and stamping of these devices to ensure their compliance with prescribed standards, thereby protecting the health and well-being of humans and animals,” said the ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor