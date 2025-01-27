Centre unveils enhanced system to simplify certification process for exporters

New Delhi, Jan 27 In a bid to simplify the certification process for exporters and enhance trade efficiency, the government on Monday launched an upgraded Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) unveiled the upgraded system to simplify the certification process for exporters with several user-friendly features, such as multi-user access, which enables exporters to authorise multiple users under a single Importer Exporter Code (IEC).

Additionally, the system now supports Aadhaar-based e-signing alongside digital signature tokens, providing greater flexibility.

An integrated dashboard offers exporters seamless access to eCoO services, Free Trade Agreement (FTA) information, trade events, and other resources.

The platform also introduces an in-lieu Certificate of Origin feature, allowing exporters to request corrections to previously issued certificates through an easy online application process, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As of January 1, the electronic filing of Non-Preferential Certificates of Origin has become mandatory via the eCoO 2.0 platform.

This trade facilitation initiative has been streamlining the certification process, and improving turnaround times for exporters, marking a significant advancement in enhancing the ease of doing business.

“The platform processes over 7,000 eCoOs daily, including both preferential and non-preferential certificates, connecting 125 issuing agencies which includes 110 national and regional chambers of commerce and industry, over 650 issuing officers and all Indian exporters under one unified system,” informed the ministry.

DGFT has introduced the procedure for availing online Back-to-Back Certificates of Origin (Non-Preferential).

These certificates cater to goods not of Indian origin, intended for re-export, trans-shipment, or merchanting trade.

Issued based on documentary evidence from the foreign country of origin, the Back-to-Back CoO ensures transparency and accuracy by explicitly mentioning details of the origin and supporting documents, said the ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor