Chandrayaan-3: Countdown to Soft Landing on Moon's South Pole Begins

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on lunar south pole on August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said that the mission is on schedule, and that the systems are undergoing regular checks.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the historic touchdown on the Moon’s southern extremity is scheduled for 6.04 pm on August 23.

Sharing an update, ISRO also shared the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023.“The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023. Here are the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023. LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map,” ISRO said on Tuesday.