ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Chatbot Goes Offline, Users Experience Unexpected Outage

Thousands of users of popular ChatGPT AI experienced unexpected outages as the Open AI chatbot was spotted working from Thursday 12 December early morning. Users expressed their frustration and confusion on social media as they struggled to access the service. In response to the sudden shutdown, Open AI has acknowledged the issue and stated that some features are currently experiencing slow logins and degraded performance.

This is not the first time that ChatGPT has been down earlier, on September 18 2024 Some users reported that they were facing errors while using OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT. An AI user and content generator took to social media to complain that the mobile app and website were not working.

According to the outage reporting website Downdetector.com, around 200 people reported the outage at around 8.30 am on Wednesday. It is reported that 79% of people face overall down. Approximately 16% of users face issues on the website, and 5% are unable to use the ChatGPT mobile app.

On Monday, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook faced widespread outages on Wednesday. The disruption affected communication and social media activities for users worldwide. Outage tracking website Down Detector reported over 50,000 Facebook users experiencing issues.

Many faced problems with logging in, uploading posts and updating existing content. Instagram saw similar disruptions, with more than 23,000 users unable to access or update posts.