ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

San Francisco, Feb 19 Taking the world by storm these days, AI chatbot ChatGPT has now interviewed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in which they answered a range of questions.

Bill Gates on LinkedIn shared the video of the interview, saying: "Rishi Sunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: it's bright".

The AI chatbot's first question was about the impact of technology on the global economy and job market over the next 10 years.

In response, Bill Gates said that "we need to be more efficient because there is a labour shortage in healthcare and education. Hopefully, technology like AI can help us be more efficient."

Another question posed by ChatGPT is what advice they would give to their younger selves at the start of their careers if they could go back in time.

To which Gates said, "I was kind of overly intense and didn't believe in weekends, I didn't believe in vacations. I had a very "narrow view" of the working style, the talking style. And for the small early Microsft Group, that was OK, but then as we got bigger, I had to realise, as you get people with families in, you have got to think about this, it is a very long-term thing."

He added that he was intense on himself, which he applied to others who worked for him and likes to realise it sooner if he could go back in time.

Sunak gave a similar response, stating that he comes from an immigrant family and has always worked to get ahead. "Over time I've come to realise you've got to live in the moment."

The next question ChatGPT asked was what one aspect of their jobs they wish AI could do for them.

The Microsoft co-founder answered saying, that sometimes when he is writing notes, he uses AI to make them 'clever'. He also claims to have used AI to write songs, poems, and other works.

The UK Prime Minister said that it would be great if AI could take care of PM's Question Time for him every week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor