Chess-playing robot breaks opponent boy's finger at Moscow Open

Moscow, July 25 In a bizarre incident, a chess-playing robot broke a child player's finger during the Moscow Chess Open that was organised last week.

According to the President of the Moscow Chess Federation, the victim finished the tournament in a cast, reports Tass news agency.

"The robot broke the child's finger - this, of course, is bad. The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists," Lazarev was quoted as saying in the report.

Apparently, the operators overlooked it.

The video of the July 19 incident was published by the Baza Telegram channel, which showed the boy's finger being pinched by the robotic arm for several seconds before a woman followed by three men rush in, free him and usher him away, reports The Guardian.

The child played the very next day, finished the tournament in a cast, and the volunteers helped to record the moves.

According to reports, the parents want to contact the prosecutor's office and take action against the authorities.

"The robot operators, apparently, will have to think about strengthening protection so that this situation does not happen again," the report mentioned.

