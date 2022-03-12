China aims to deploy 2 mn 5G base stations by 2022

Beijing, March 12 China will work to ensure the number of 5G base stations tops 2 million this year, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing said.

China currently houses around 1.43 million 5G base stations and over 500 million 5G users, Xiao told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions," adding that the country will also make plans to develop 6G technology, reports Xinhua news agency.

When asked about China's current performance of industry, Xiao voiced confidence over stability while listing challenges ahead, including rising raw material prices, Covid-19-affected logistics and changes in the external environment.

He said the country will work to smooth the supply chain and industrial chain, and propel the transition to medium- and high-end manufacturing.

More efforts will be made to nurture small- and medium-sized enterprises, especially those specialising in a niche market and boasting cutting-edge technologies, he added.

