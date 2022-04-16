China launches Zhongxing-6D satellite

Xichang (China), April 16 China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan province.

The satellite, Zhongxing-6D, was launched at 8 p.m. on Friday by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It will provide reliable, stable and safe radio and television transmission and communication services, Xinhua news agency reported.

This launch marked the 415th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

