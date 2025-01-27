Chinese AI Platform DeepSeek Overtakes ChatGPT in Downloads on Apple App Store

Chinese Artificial intelligence (AI) platform DeepSeek has overtaken OpenAI’s ChatGPT on Apple’s App Store download rankings in the US, reported The Spectator Index. This ranking indicates tough competition in the AI market, including between ChatGPT, Google's Gimini and Microsoft AI tools.

DeepSeek R1 is an advanced language model developed by the Hangzhou-based startup DeepSeek. The Chinese app is design to enhance reasoning and analytical capabilities like ChatGPT. Currently, two versions of the app are available to download: DeepSeek-R1 and DeepSeek-R1-Zero.

DeepSeek downloading rose due to its low cost compared to OpenAI's ChatGPT. OpenAI's 01 charges $15 per million input tokens, and DeepSeek R1 costs just $0.55 per million input tokens. DeepSeek model has demonstrated superior performance in coding tasks, achieving a 97% success rate and outperforming OpenAI’s o1 in certain benchmarks.