Chip shortage won't impact new Redmi Note Series: Top executive

Bengaluru, March 9 As the global smartphone brand Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 11 Series in the country, a top company executive said on Wednesday that global chip shortage is not going to impact the production of the new series.

During the launch of the mid-range smartphone series Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro here, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said that the chipset supply situation is gradually improving.

"We are hopeful that the supply situation will improve and it is already improving in the first quarter of this year," Reddy told here.

"We can never be completely 100 per cent sure, but we can say that we are largely sure that we should be able to have enough supplies for these two devices," he added.

Reddy mentioned that till now, the company has sold over 24 crore Note Series smartphones globally.

The newly-launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB at an introductory price of Rs 20,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in two variants 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB at an introductory price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999.

Reddy said that most of their smartphones are being manufactured in the country.

"I would say a very large percentage which is you know, greater than 99.9 per cent of our devices are getting manufactured in India," said Reddy.

Both the smartphones come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ SUPER AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main 108MP camera on both smartphones is the Samsung HM2 sensor.

One of the most-anticipated features of these smartphones is their charging capability as both the phones house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-turbo charging.

"The feature makes these devices one of the fastest charging devices in this segment because no other player is offering even half of that capacity in terms of charging speed," Reddy said.

Besides the new Note Series smartphones, the company has also unveiled Redmi Watch 2 lite at Rs 4,999 in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor