CII hosts the 2nd Edition of Cloud Summit

Confederation of Indian Industry hosted the 2nd edition of its Cloud Summit with the theme ‘Cloud – The Bedrock of Digital Transformation’ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi. The key speakers at the conference included Mr Vishal Awal, Chairman, CII Cloud Summit & VP & Managing Director, Telecom IBM India & South Asia, Mr Karan Kirpalani, Cloud Head – India NTT Ltd, Mr Romal Shetty, President, Consulting Deloitte India, Prof. Shilpi Jain, Professor (IT Area), FORE School of Management, New Delhi among others. Mr Debashish Chatterjee, Partner at Deloitte India, moderated the session.

Dr Shilpi Jain, Professor (IT Area), FORE School of Management, said, “There needs to be more awareness and transparency on the opportunities that Cloud provides. Most of the students interested in Cloud & Cyber Security are from an engineering background. Students do not consider Cloud as a non-IT field and something that can be integrated into the management-related domains such as marketing, strategy, HR and operations.”

The discussion focused on the need for institutions to develop and improve the curriculum in a way to make students aware of the broader scope of the Cloud as a domain/field of work. The panel insisted that management students must be given guidance to make a career in the cloud industry by making Cloud education more non-IT and realistic-centric. There is a vast requirement and opportunity for nurturing cloud-based entrepreneurs by providing a mix of technology and management skill sets.A comprehensive curriculum should include internship programs, virtual internships, talent management and upscaling of the existing resources with the latest technological transformations such as Cloud, cyber security and AI.