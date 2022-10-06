CII lauds launch of 5G technology

New Delhi, Oct 6 The new 5G technology will help India achieve the next phase of digital transformation, president of industry body CII, Sanjiv Bajaj said.

In a statement issued by CII, Bajaj said: "The nation is relying heavily on 5G to be a game-changer in enabling new use cases and improving efficiency across every industry. With this launch (of 5G), we are moving towards an inclusive digital transformation ensuring that digital technologies are universally available, accessible, and adoptable, enabling meaningful and safe use of the Internet and digital services for all."

5G technology in India was launched last week during the the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea - the three major telecom operators of the country had demonstrated the use of 5G technology to him during the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor