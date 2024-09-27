Cisco inaugurates its 1st manufacturing facility in India, eyes $1.3 bn annual revenue

Chennai, Sep 27 Global networking giant Cisco on Friday inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India, that will help the company generate more than $1.3 billion annual revenue in combined exports and domestic production, along with creating 1,200 jobs.

Cisco has collaborated with homegrown contract manufacturer Flex to successfully build the facility and bring advanced telecom technology that can help connect citizens in India and globally.

“The inauguration of the Cisco’s manufacturing facility in India producing advanced telecom equipment is a testament to the country's growing Atmanirbharta in the global technology landscape,” said Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“I am certain that the factory will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub and amplify the holistic growth of India's telecom ecosystem,” the minister added.

The unit will produce a range of Cisco’s best-in-class routing and switching products to meet the rapidly growing technology needs of organisations in India and around the world.

The facility will initially focus on Cisco’s Network Convergence System (NCS) 540 Series of routers, represents the first phase of the company’s multiyear investment plan.

Significant innovation and technical advancements are planned in the next phase including printed circuit board assembly components with several layers.

“This facility is in line with Tamil Nadu becoming a critical hub for advanced manufacturing and technological innovation," said Dr T.R.B Rajaa, State Minister for Industries.

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco, said India has been an important market for Cisco for nearly three decades, and we are immensely proud of our progress and partnerships here.

The inauguration of a manufacturing facility in Chennai marks a significant advancement in our commitment to the region, he added.

According to Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC, they are proud to officially open a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, which is a pivotal step in our investments in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor