Clock's ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

New Delhi, March 2 Job cuts at Microsoft have affected nearly 10,000 workers, and among those impacted is an Indian-origin worker in the US who shared a heartbreaking story about how she was recently laid off from the company on LinkedIn a go-to place for thousands of employees impacted by layoffs to find new jobs.

Alisha Acharya, a Technical Program Manager at Microsoft, who spent five years in the company in Seattle, wrote in her LinkedIn post: "Heartbroken. I was impacted by the recent round of layoffs at Microsoft. It took me a few days to come to terms with this news but I am back to the grind now. Since I am on H1b, the clock's ticking and I have limited time to look for a job."

"I would like to thank everyone I have worked with in my 5+ years at Microsoft," she added.

The Indian-origin worker is currently looking for new opportunities and asked her connections on LinkedIn to provide her with relevant leads.

"I have 8+ years of experience, started as a systems engineer and spent 5+ years at Microsoft as a Technical Program Manager working on the Microsoft Learn platform as an International Customer Experience PM," Acharya said.

"It has definitely been a hell of a ride. Lastly, for anyone in a similar situation, my heart goes out to you. Take care of yourself. Hang in there and this too shall pass."

In January, Harshita Jhavar, a data and applied scientist at Microsoft, who spent four years in the company in Washington, too was laid off from the company.

