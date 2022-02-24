Cloud firm Barracuda opens new regional data centre in India

New Delhi, Feb 24 Cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda Networks on Thursday announced its new regional Cloud-to-Cloud Backup data centre in Pune to meet growing demand for data protection services in the country and better serve local customers.

The addition also includes two new regional data centres in France and the United Arab Emirates . This makes a total of 10 regions for the solution, and customers' Office 365 backup data will be stored locally within each region, a key requirement for customers operating in regulated industries or in countries with data protection laws.

"As more organisations move to the cloud, they are looking to protect their data, while being able to handle and store data locally. Microsoft even advises customers to use a third-party backup and recovery provider and with these new regions, we will be able to serve our customers while helping them comply with data regulations and policies," James Forbes-May, VP, APAC at Barracuda Networks said in a statement.

In a recent study conducted by Barracuda, organisations disclosed that data protection is a security and regulatory concern for businesses in India. A full 87 per cent of respondents in India said they are concerned about data being backed up outside their geography (geo residency), and 94 per cent of respondents in India are concerned about compliance with data privacy requirements.

"Cloud-native solutions provide the benefit of scale and flexibility. Unlike traditional solutions, where capacity management and planning are required, a cloud-native solution, like Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup, offers the flexibility, scalability, and capacity needed to store your data," Mandana Javaheri, Microsoft's Asia Security, Compliance, and Identity Leader noted.

