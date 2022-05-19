Communication Minister Vaishnaw tests 5G successfully at IIT Madras

Chennai, May 19 Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday successfully tested the 5G network by making video and voice calls.

"Atmanirbhar 5G. Succesfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India," he said in a tweet, where he shared his making video and voice calls in 5G.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 5G trial at IIT Madras. During the Silver jubilee Celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 5G is going to contribute $450 billion to the country's economy in the next one and half decades and will increase the country's employment generation and progress."

Telecom Secretary K. Rajaraman had on Wednesday told media persons that the introduction of 5G service will require suitable skills for new technologies and large scale employment will be generated.

