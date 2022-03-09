Constellation of 75 student satellites getting ready in India
By IANS | Published: March 9, 2022 03:09 PM2022-03-09T15:09:03+5:302022-03-09T15:25:37+5:30
Chennai, March 9 As part of celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, a constellation of 75 student satellites ...
Chennai, March 9 As part of celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, a constellation of 75 student satellites is planned to be launched in a year's time, said M. Annadurai, a former Director of Indian Space Research Organisation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app