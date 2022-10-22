Countdown begins for ISRO's historic rocket launch

Chennai, Oct 22 The Indian space agency on Saturday at 12.07 a.m. began the 24-hour countdown for the launch of its heavy lift rocket GSLV Mk III - renamed for this mission as LVM3 M2 - carrying 36 'OneWeb' satellites.

The 43.5 metre tall and weighing 644 ton LVM3 M2 rocket is scheduled to blast off from the first second pad at India's rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 12.07 a.m. on Sunday.

"The countdown is in progress smoothly. The gas charging and propellant filling operations of L110 stage are progressing," an Indian Space Research Organisation

