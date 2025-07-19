Critical mineral-rich northeast offers a massive opportunity for India

New Delhi, July 19 Long treated as a remote corner of the country, the northeastern region is becoming a frontrunner in several fields amid a mega infrastructure drive, and the mineral-rich states are now receiving focused attention to transform untapped resources into drivers of economic growth, employment, and local empowerment.

This is crucial as the world races towards clean energy, making critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, rare earths, graphite and vanadium, among others.

The government recently announced that northeast is home to several critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, chromium, rare earths, graphite, and vanadium.

The National Mineral Exploration Trust’s ongoing survey has identified 38 blocks in the region, and seven have been cleared for auction.

Critical minerals are essential to semiconductors, smartphones, servers, precision tools, telecom equipment, medical electronics, batteries, and clean energy, among others. These inputs underpin industrial strength and national resilience. Global supply chains remain vulnerable due to geopolitical concentration and strategic trade controls and a focused national mission was both timely and necessary.

Recently-concluded ‘North-East Mining Ministers’ Conclave’ in Guwahati underlined the Centre’s commitment to strengthen mining infrastructure, fast-track project approvals, and promote sustainable mining practices in the northeastern region.

The development of the northeast is central to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with the eight states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim — rightfully celebrated as Ashta Lakshmi.

India’s mineral auction framework has gained strong momentum in recent months. Since FY2024–25, a total of 283 mineral blocks have been put up for auction by the State and Central Governments. Of these, 161 mineral blocks have been successfully auctioned, bringing the cumulative tally to 515. This includes five mineral blocks from Assam and four critical mineral blocks from Arunachal Pradesh, opening new avenues for industrial growth and employment in the region.

These auctions underscore the readiness of the North-East to play a central role in India’s critical mineral strategy, while also reflecting the government’s commitment to transparency and competitiveness in resource allocation.

India holds 8 per cent of the world's rare earth element reserves, which gives it the potential of playing a key role in the gradually evolving global supply landscape as China's current dominance is projected to decline, according to a recent CareEdge report.

