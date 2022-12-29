Cyber crime up by 57% in Telangana during 2022

Hyderabad, Dec 29 The overall crime rate in Telangana increased by 4.44 percent during 2022.

The annual crime report released by outgoing Director General of Police Mahender Reddy also shows that the cyber crime rose by 57 per cent.

While a total of 1,42,917 cases were registered during 2022 as against 1,36,841 cases registered in 2021, the state saw 13,895 cyber crime cases during the current year as against 8,839 cases in 2021.

The cases have shown an increase of 57 per cent during 2022 over the previous year.

White collar crime increased by 35 per cent. Crime against women also increased by 3.8 per cent. Kidnapping cases went up by 15 per cent.

According to the DGP, murder for gain cases dropped by 52 per cent. Dacoity cases also declined by 35 per cent. The state also a reduction of 12.5 per cent in cases of murders and 17 per cent in rapes.

The crime report also reveals that during the year, 18,234 cases were detected with the help of CCTV footage. The state already has 10.25 lakh CCTV cameras.

She Teams have attended to 6157 complaints from women for harassment in public places resulting in 2,128 FIRs, 864 petty cases, 1,842 counsellings, 1,323 warnings and let offs.

Mahender Reddy said that throughout the year Telangana has been free from any law and order problem involving major violence. The bandobust for all important festivals throughout the year has been conducted effectively resulting in incident-free festivities.

The year saw state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre getting inaugurated in Hyderabad. The facility brings together technology, systems and processes in line with the Telangana Police's intent on delivering "One State-One Service-One Experience", the DGP said.

Telangana Police encouraged the public to reach them through using existing technology and applications implemented for citizens use. As such, the public have become well-versed with existent applications, technologies and familiar to online method, lodging online petitions without approaching the police stations has increased enormously.

The police chief said no major Maoist violence reported in the state during the year except 7 incidents including two murders, three IED blasts, one arson and one threatening.

Timely dissemination of information led to occurrence of 3 Exchanges of Fire, in which three important cadres were neutralised, he said.

Police arrested 120 Maoists while 32 extremists surrendered. Police seized 14-firearms, ammunition, explosives, etc. and cash of Rs 12.65 lakh.

