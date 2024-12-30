Cybercrime in 2025: Expert Tips to Stay Safe in the Digital Age
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2024 05:14 PM2024-12-30T17:14:31+5:302024-12-30T17:18:33+5:30
As the digital age advances, cybercrimes are becoming increasingly complex. While the nature of these crimes will evolve in ...
As the digital age advances, cybercrimes are becoming increasingly complex. While the nature of these crimes will evolve in 2025, citizens can mitigate these challenges by taking appropriate precautions. Dr. Prashant Mali, a cybercrime lawyer, emphasizes the importance of responsible behavior to foster a safe digital environment.
To combat threats like deep fake videos and data theft:
- Misuse of Artificial Intelligence: Cybercriminals will leverage AI to generate phishing schemes, spoofing, and deep fake videos, making deception more convincing.
- Health Data Theft: Personal health information from smart devices and healthcare apps may be stolen for blackmail.
- Cryptocurrency Fraud: Fraudulent investment schemes exploiting blockchain technology will rise.
- Hacking of IoT Devices: The increasing use of smart home devices heightens the risk of hacking and data theft.
- Personal Identity Data Theft: Data breaches will lead to various forms of identity theft, facilitating loan and credit card fraud.
Also Read: Cyber Crime in Bengaluru: Woman Loses Rs 56 Lakh After Fake Boss Message
To protect yourself:
- Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication for all accounts.
- Avoid suspicious links and emails from unknown sources.
- Regularly update the software on smartphones, laptops, and IoT devices.
- Exercise caution when using public WiFi; consider using a VPN for secure browsing.
- Only use official apps for financial transactions from banks or authorized providers.
- Stay informed about cyber security trends to recognize potential scams.