'Did you do the homework I gave?' PM Modi-Shubhanshu Shukla conversation details

New Delhi, Aug 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla engaged in a light-hearted conversation about the latter's successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS) -- a first ever by an Indian.

The meeting, which took place at the PM's official residence in New Delhi on Monday, saw Shukla apprising the Prime Minister of his mission, in which the Indian astronaut played a key role as part of the crew.

During the conversation, both of them also joked about the 'homework' given to Shuka by the Prime Minister.

Shukla also shared photos clicked from space and also discussed experience with the Prime Minister -- crucial for India's future space endeavours, especially the Gaganyaan mission -- the country's first human spaceflight mission.

During this, PM Modi asked Shukla about the changes he felt once he arrived back at Earth after his space mission, to which the astronaut replied, "The brain takes time to understand that we have to walk. It does take a while to adapt back to this environment. When I came back, I was not able to walk, and people had to hold me up."

He also mentioned that this was the same thing that he experienced once he reached the ISS.

Shukla also briefed the Prime Minister about experiments that he conducted in space, including the Tardigrades, Myogenesis, Sprouting of methi and moong seeds, Cyanobacteria, Microalgae and Crop seeds.

He also told PM Modi that his crewmates are very eagerly waiting for India's Gaganyaan mission.

Stressing India's growing global stature, Shukla said, "From my personal experience over the past year, wherever I went, whomever I met, everyone was very happy to meet me, excited to talk and eager to ask what we are doing and how we are doing it."

"The most important part was that everyone already knew about India's growing role in space exploration. Many people knew even more details about the Gaganyaan mission than I did, asking me when it would launch," he added.

Shukla mentioned that he had completed the "homework" assigned to him by PM Modi to record all elements of his mission for the advantage of the Gaganyaan programme.

"Did you do your homework? The one I gave you?" PM Modi asked jokingly. Shukla replied, "People used to tease me about it that 'Your Prime Minister gives you homework!' But I very well remember the homework."

Both of them also discussed the ways the younger generation can be encouraged to explore the areas of space technology and astronaut pool, and how India can become 'Aatmanirbhar' in these fields.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X on Monday and posted, "Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects, including his experiences in space, progress in science and technology, as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission."

"India is proud of his feat," he added.

In June, Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS). He returned on July 15, after an 18-day mission, which was packed with several experiments led by ISRO and other activities on the orbital lab. Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation in the US.

He returned to India early on August 17.

Shukla's Ax-4 mission, carried out with international partners, was hailed across the nation for providing vital experience and strengthening India's ambitions for its upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

