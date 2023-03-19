Digital India boon for commoners but conmen get smarter, reveals RTI

By Quaid Najmi

Pune, March 19 The growing popularity of digital payments in India is proving to be a blessing not only for the common man but also the cyber-conmen, as per the latest figures revealed by RBI under RTI.

The RTI reply was given to Pune businessman Prafful P. Sarda, who had sought official details of all types of online-digital-cards frauds that Indian banks have suffered with invisible conmen duping lakhs of gullible customers since 2014.

"The RBI's reply was revealing and unnerving...Just as the digital economy is soaring, the fraudsters and scamsters on the prowl in the virtual world are becoming bolder," said Sarda.

From January 2014 till December 2022, Indian banks have reported a total 1,40,736 frauds involving bank ATM/Debit Cards

