Don't miss these immersive artworks created on iPad Pro at India Art Fair

New Delhi, Feb 9 Artists Varun Desai, Mira Felicia Malhotra, and Gaurav Ogale will showcase their artworks created on iPad Pro at the India Art Fair here from February 9-12.

Desai is participating in the Digital Artists in Residence programme at the a2023 India Art Fair', which also features visual artist and illustrator Malhotra and artist, poet and writer Ogale, Apple said in a statement.

The theme for this year's showcase is "Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary".

Desai's answer to that is titled "Dimorphism", a digital installation of code-generated video art, 3D LiDAR scanning, hand-drawn animation, and sound synthesis.

For one visual aspect of "Dimorphism," Desai uses the LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro to capture objects, architecture, and human subjects in 3D.

Then, he shapes the 3D models with his fingers and Apple Pencil in Nomad Sculpt, an app to create, sculpt, and paint in 3D. He follows that up by exporting the models to the Procreate app for colouring, texturing, and airbrushing.

He uses the LiDAR Scanner on his iPad Pro to scan objects on the streets of Kolkata for his project.

"With the powerful render engine of Mac Studio with M1 Max chip, I'm able to render my animations really quick and achieve the final high-resolution video that I need for my installation," Desai explained.

"I really want to showcase all the capabilities of the iPad Pro. It's going to be a mix of amazing, different approaches that iPad Pro can have for sound creation."

In Mumbai, illustrator Malhotra is bringing to life the idiosyncrasies of Indian families through her showcase titled "Log Kya Kahenge", which translates to "What Will People Say?"

Bringing the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil into the picture felt natural to Malhotra.

"I want a feel that is similar to drawing on paper, as opposed to looking at the screen and drawing with another mouse-like device," Malhotra said. "With iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, it's the pen and paper, the brush and canvas, all in one."

"Ascension", an illustrated family portrait, is one of Mira Felicia Malhotra's artworks that will be showcased at the India Art Fair.

For Ogale, having no fixed studio space means taking a nomadic approach to gathering inspiration and turning it into art.

Through his work, titled "Best-sellers," Ogale aims to flip the script on what it means to read a book on the bestsellers list.

"I usually take a lot of time to get used to technology, but with iPad Pro, somehow, it's been quick. And it has become an alternative to my journal now," Ogale said.

Ogale's 'Marketing 101' will be on display at the India Art Fair.

"India has such a vibrant creative community, and we love seeing the ways these talented artists are pushing the boundaries of what's possible on iPad Pro to take their innovative ideas to the next level," says Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

