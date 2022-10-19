DuckDuckGo browser for Mac beta now open for public testing

San Francisco, Oct 19 Privacy-focused online browser DuckDuckGo has rolled out its web browsing app for Mac users as an open beta test.

According to the platform, DuckDuckGo for Mac offers "built-in protection" that provides privacy all the time by cleaning up the web as you browse.

"The privacy protections built into DuckDuckGo for Mac add up to a better user experience; by blocking trackers before they load, for example, DuckDuckGo for Mac uses about 60 per cent less data than Chrome," said the company in a blog post.

The new features of the app provide add-free YouTube videos with Duck Player that protects the user from targeted ads and cookies with a distraction-free interface. It also allows the elimination of invasive ads while browsing.

Moreover, the browser offers more choices for a secure and easy-to-use password manager that will automatically remember and fill in login credentials and also suggest random passwords for new logins.

The app was announced as a closed beta back in April, since then the app added a bookmarks bar, pinned tabs, and a way to view users' locally stored browsing history.

On DuckDuckGo's official website, users can download the browser (version 0.30) and can import bookmarks and passwords from other browsers and password managers.

Meanwhile, DuckDuckGo affirms that the Window version of the app is in friends and family beta testing, with a public waitlist beta expected in the coming months.

