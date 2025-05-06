Early diagnosis, proper treatment key to manage asthma: JP Nadda

New Delhi, May 6 Early diagnosis and proper treatment are crucial to managing asthma, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Asthma Day on Tuesday.

World Asthma Day is held on the first Tuesday in May to spread awareness about the common and chronic lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe. The theme this year is “asthma education empowers”.

“World Asthma Day serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness about asthma and enhance care for those living with this chronic condition,” said Nadda, in a post on social media platform X.

The Union Ministers also urged policymakers, healthcare professionals, and communities “to work collectively towards reducing asthma-related complications and promoting respiratory health” in the country.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects over 260 million people and is responsible for over 450,000 deaths each year worldwide, most of which are preventable.

As per the Global Asthma Report 2022 by the Global Asthma Network, about 35 million people in India suffer from asthma.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel urged people to not ignore symptoms of the respiratory condition and to prevent common asthma triggers.

“All citizens are appealed not to ignore the symptoms of asthma and get timely tests and treatment done. Improvement in lifestyle, pollution control, and awareness are the best ways to prevent this disease. Let us together contribute towards building a healthy and aware society,” Patel said on X.

Dust, smoke and air pollution are the major asthma triggers. Common flare-up signs of asthma include wheezing, nighttime coughs, and difficulty breathing.

"Don’t ignore the signs of asthma -- identifying it early is crucial for effective treatment. If you or someone you know shows these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately,” according to the Health Ministry.

Asthma can be effectively managed with continued medical care and awareness.

“Managing asthma is simple: use the inhaler correctly, avoid triggers and regular check-ups. Consult a doctor in case of emergency,” the Health Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor