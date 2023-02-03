Edtech firm Byju's lays off nearly 1,500 employees due to poor sales turnover

Edtech unicorn Byju's has laid off nearly 1,500 employees, in another round of layoffs according to media reports. According to sources, the company in a fresh round of layoffs has asked more than 1,000 workers (or 15 per cent) to go, mostly from its engineering teams.

Byju's last year decided to lay off as many as 2,500 employees or five per cent of its workforce in order to achieve profitability by March 2023.In India, more than 21,000 employees have been laid off by more than 70 startups today, including from unicorns like Byju'S, Ola, MPL, Innovaccer, Unacademy, Vedantu, Cars24, OYO, Meesho, Udaan and many more.The edtech sector has laid off the most employees, with 16 edtech startups laying off more than 8,000 employees to date.