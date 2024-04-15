Edtech firm upGrad created 55,000 jobs in FY24

Mumbai, April 15 Edtech and skilling major upGrad on Monday announced a steady growth in its annual placements and transitions with a record of 55,000 jobs in FY24.

These include new jobs, career switches, and promotions in nearly 3,000 national and global companies, with the annual CTC ranging from a baseline of Rs 4.5 LPA to a max of Rs 1.80 crore, the company said.

Hiring was majorly seen in marketing, data, and tech domains and about 50 per cent were placed in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This was followed by Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Importantly, women professionals accounted for nearly two-thirds of those choosing to upskill for stronger career growth or re-enter the workforce through 'returnship' programmes.

Interestingly, upGrad’s free courses in GenAI, Data, AI/ML, and technology, witnessed over 1.4 lakh enrollments.

“We’ve built a robust and integrated learning suite with courses, bootcamps, and certifications that are reverse-engineered to drive career outcomes for our learners. Freshers, first-time job seekers, mid-career and senior professionals undergo weeks of extensive training/learning to acquire hands-on skills for real-time benefits on jobs,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

“Through our in-house capabilities, years of tech investments, robust university roster, and strategic business mergers, we have developed a master pedagogy that is now scalable and ready to be replicated across new geographies,” he added.

In FY24, upGrad's Enterprise arm also upskilled and trained nearly 600,000 corporate professionals.

The portfolio served over 1,000 mid and large-sized clients in a year including Fortune 500 companies, further consolidating its position as India's largest integrated learning and skilling major, the company said.

