Election Commission Launches 'C-Vigil App' to Report Code Violations During Assembly Elections

Election Commission has launched the 'C-Vigil App' to help prevent violations of the code of conduct during Assembly elections, similar to the system used in Lok Sabha elections. Ordinary voters can now report such violations directly to the Election Commission, with action taken within 100 minutes of filing a complaint. The identity of the complainant will remain confidential.

As the election process becomes more digital, voters can report code of conduct violations from wherever they are. Despite briefings for candidates, political parties, and officials on election rules, violations still occur. The C-Vigil App has been developed to streamline the reporting process and provide information to the Election Commission and district administration. To file a complaint, users can open the app, select the type of violation, and upload details such as the location, time, and any relevant photos or videos.

Once a report is filed, a quick response team, known as the 'Bharari Team,' will take action. Citizens can use the app to report incidents like bribery or misconduct, all without needing to visit the office of the election officer. The app connects concerned citizens with the district control room, election returning officer, and the Bharari Team for swift response.