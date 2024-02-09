Elon Musk Abandons Phone Number, Goes All-In on X (Twitter) for Communication

In a significant move, Elon Musk announced his intention to discontinue his phone number usage, opting exclusively for X (formerly Twitter) for texts and audio/video calls. This decision underscores Musk's commitment to leveraging X's evolving capabilities in communication.

Musk's announcement follows the limited rollout of video and audio calling features on X last year. He has since been vocal about his ambition to transform X into a one-stop shop for communication, payments, and more, calling it an "early version of video & audio calling on X" in his tweet.

In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2024

Under Musk's leadership, X has undergone substantial changes since his acquisition of the social media platform. Rebranded as X, Musk aims to develop it into a super-app, offering a wide range of services including messaging, social networking, and peer-to-peer payments.