Elon Musk Hosts Indian Business Leaders at SpaceX's Starbase Facility in Texas

X owner and billionaire Elon Musk hosted a delegation of leading Indian business figures at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas, United States. The gathering, led by India Global Forum (IGF) Founder Manoj Ladwa, provided an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to engage directly with Musk and tour the company's cutting-edge space exploration facilities.

The visit included a tour of Starbase and a chance to witness the successful launch and booster catch of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7, said India Global Forum. This is favouring India and the US relationship in trade and business. Musk’s remarks came amid fears that incoming US president Donald Trump may increase trade tariffs on Indian imports.

This was the first such hosting from Musk to an Indian businessman at his SpaceX facility for deeper collaboration between the US and India in areas like technology and space exploration. “Things are trending positive,” he said.

"India is one of the ancient civilisations and a very great and very complex one,” Musk told the Indian delegation, representing leaders from diverse sectors ranging from technology and manufacturing to renewable energy.

